Niskayuna man dead after crash in Warren County

STONY CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 95-year-old man is dead after his 2009 Subaru Forrester veered off the road, striking a tree.

The fatal accident happened on Riley Hill Road around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Howard C. Ward Jr. of Niskayuna, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe a medical issue may have caused Ward to veer off the road. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the New York State Police, the Stony Creek Fire Department, and the Stony Creek Emergency Squad.