Niskayuna looking for a member on task force for Racial Equity and Justice

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After receiving no applications during the first announcement in May, the Town of Niskayuna is again asking interested residents to submit resumes for appointment to the Task Force on Racial Equity and Justice.

The task force members are charged with providing guidance to the Town Board on establishing the mission, goals, strategies, and performance measures for the Town of Niskayuna’s commitment to equity, eradicating racism and discrimination, and serving justice.

Task Force membership qualifications:

Being a resident of the Town of Niskayuna;

A time commitment of at least four (4) or more hours each month;

Be a critical thinker;

Able to access and communicate via e-mails and participate in virtual meetings;

Written and oral communication skills;

Be a team player, have strong negotiation and conflict resolution skills; and

Dedication to and appreciation for working with and being intentionally inclusive of all town residents.

Please submit a resume, and statement on why you want to become a Task Force member by July 30, to Town Attorney Paul Briggs email @ PBriggs@niskayuna.org.