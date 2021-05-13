Niskayuna High School vaccine clinic now open to those 12+

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Niskayuna High School will be holding a vaccination POD this weekend. Originally, it was only open to seniors at the high school but now will be open to those 12 or older.

This comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have approved and recommended the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 or older this week.

Anyone who would like to get a shot will have to preregister. Please note that there is a Consent Form that families will need to fill out if parents/guardians will not be with their child at the time of vaccination.

Event Time:

  • Saturday, May 15 – First Dose – Nisky HS New Gym, Noon to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 5 – Second Dose – NHS New Gym, Noon to 4 p.m.

