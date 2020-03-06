NISKAYUNA, N.Y.(NEWS10)—Friday’s multicultural fair at Niskayuna High was the idea of two students, Samhita Koduri and Tajea Eugene. This is the second year that Koduri has organized the event. She says it took since the start of the year to put it all together.
The event featured 20 booths from different clubs at the school, along with dance performances all afternoon from the different cultures, including Bollywood or Greek style dances.
Other groupies like SAPE (Students Advocating for a Positive Environment) were there to promote a positive environment in schools.
Clubs had foods to sample, different cultural artifacts and lots of students on hand to answer questions about their cultural booths.
LATEST STORIES:
- Family in Guilderland Central School District quarantined for possible COVID-19 exposure
- Niskayuna High School celebrates multiculturalism
- Ways to stay healthy on vacation
- South High Marathon Dance is tradition at its finest
- 2-legged dog named ‘Lieutenant Dan’ a finalist to be Cadbury bunny