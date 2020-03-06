Niskayuna High School celebrates multiculturalism

NISKAYUNA, N.Y.(NEWS10)—Friday’s multicultural fair at Niskayuna High was the idea of two students, Samhita Koduri and Tajea Eugene. This is the second year that Koduri has organized the event. She says it took since the start of the year to put it all together.

Tajea Eugene leads other students in an AfroCaribbean dance.

The event featured 20 booths from different clubs at the school, along with dance performances all afternoon from the different cultures, including Bollywood or Greek style dances.

Zig and Spencer are with SAPE and we’re on hand at their both to promote positivity.

Other groupies like SAPE (Students Advocating for a Positive Environment) were there to promote a positive environment in schools.

Clubs had foods to sample, different cultural artifacts and lots of students on hand to answer questions about their cultural booths.

LATEST STORIES: