Niskayuna Board of Education appoints district’s next superintendent

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Niskayuna Central School District Board of Education has selected Carl Mummenthey as the district’s next superintendent of schools. Mummenthey will be appointed to a four-year contract at the Board’s February 1 meeting and he will officially take over as superintendent on July 1.

“I am honored to have earned the Board’s confidence and trust and I am eager to lead and support the district’s important work,” Mummenthey said.

Mummenthey comes to Niskayuna from the Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District where he has ben superintendent for the past eight years. Prior to coming to Cobleskill-Richmondville, he was superintendent at the Jefferson Central School District in Scoharie County for nine years. He was previously a middle school and high school principle, a BOCES planning and instructional specialist, and a secondary English and journalism teacher.

“Some of the major themes we saw in the survey and forums were that our community wants a leader who is a strong communicator, an active listener, and who has experience in varied areas within the education field,” said Niskayuna Board of Education President Kimberly Tully. “Mr. Mummenthey has worked as a classroom teacher, has experience with staff development, and has more than 17 years as a superintendent. Through the interview process, his communication and listening skills were evident, as well as his open-minded and collaborative nature. Building trust and strong relationships is a priority for Mr. Mummenthey and the Board believes he will be a wonderful addition to our learning community.”

While Mummenthey’s appointment is set for July 1, he does plan to host several “Meet the new Superintendent” events throughout the spring. These will allow him to meet students and parents, and give the community a chance to get to know him. Mummenthey also plans to work closely with Interim Superintendent Dr. Juliette Pennyman to ensure a smooth transition.

“We have been extremely fortunate to have such a strong and experienced educator leading us as interim superintendent during these extraordinary times,” said Niskayuna Board of Education Vice President Sarah Rogerson. “Dr. Pennyman has graciously offered her talents to ensure a smooth transition in leadership, including developing an inclusive and sustainable budget, shepherding the capital project, and maintaining our district as a center of community and academic excellence during a global pandemic.”

As the district looks to the future, including a capital project and continuing to navigate the pandemic, Mummenthey emphasized the importance of working collaboratively with all members of the school community. “In the coming months, I look forward to getting to know Niskayuna’s students, visiting your schools, meeting with faculty and staff, and engaging with the greater Niskayuna community,” adds Mummenthey. “Niskayuna has a proud past, an exciting present, and a bright and promising future. I look forward to working together with all stakeholders to empower, persevere, innovate, and connect in the words of our new mission statement.”

Mummenthey replaces former superintendent Cosimo Tangorra, Jr., who left the district in October for a position as superintendent of the New Hartford Central School District. Since Dr. Tangorra announced he was leaving last summer, the Board has been engaged in an active search to find the best leader for the district.

Niskayuna Board of Education President Kimberly Tully said “the Board used the themes from the community and staff forums and surveys to craft interview questions that would help us get a clear picture of each candidate’s ability to meet the needs of our district. Mr. Mummenthey overwhelmingly demonstrated an ability to meet these needs and that he has the experience to move our district forward.”