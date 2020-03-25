Breaking News
Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Nintendo Switch sold out amid pandemic

by: CNN

(CNN) — Good luck getting a Nintendo Switch. Many common retailers, like Amazon, Target, GameStop, and Best Buy are out of the popular video game console.

Nintendo told the Hollywood Reporter that more systems are on the way.

It is unclear if the lack of supply is because of the coronavirus pandemic, but back in February the company did say there could be shipment delays.

Since millions of people started staying home, the video game industry has seen a boost.

Last week, Verizon reported that U.S. video game usage during peak hours was up by 75 percent.

