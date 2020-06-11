Nintendo reveals 300k accounts hacked

by: CNN

(CNN) — Nintendo has revealed that a total of 300,000 accounts have been hacked.

The video game company first discovered the breach in April. Hackers had been using Nintendo I-DS without permission.

Originally, Nintendo said only 160,000 accounts were involved, but has revised the number after continuing its investigation.

Nintendo says only a small number of the hacked accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases, and refunds to those customers are nearly complete.

The company is e-mailing affected users, and urging them to change their passwords.

