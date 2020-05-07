Live Now
Nintendo profits surge amid pandemic

by: CNN

(CNN) — Nintendo announced Thursday its profits have surged 41% from a year ago.

It made $3.3 billion in operating profit for the fiscal year, which ended in March.

The company’s products have been in especially high demand because of the pandemic.

The Nintendo “Switch” has sold out on multiple websites.

Nintendo is the current market leader, selling more consoles than Microsoft or Sony.

