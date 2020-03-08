Nintendo Play Station sells for $360k

(CNN) — It never went to market and is one of the last known copies which just sold for a big price at auction.

A Nintendo Play Station video game console fetched $360,000.

The buyer, Greg McLemore, is a video game collector and founder of pets.com and toys.com.

He says aside from the purchase of a home, it is “the single most expensive thing” he has every bought.

Nintendo Play Station came from an eventual failed 1991 partnership between Sony and Nintendo.

The console is believed to be the only prototype remaining from it.

200 units were produced before the deal fell through, but an auction official said the other 199 were allegedly destroyed.

Sony went on to make its own video game consoles, releasing Play Station in 1994.

