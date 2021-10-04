Ninety Nine Restaurants launches annual Boys & Girls Club fundraiser

WOBURN, Mass. (NEWS10) — Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub has started their annual Boys & Girls Club fundraiser during the month of October. The fundraiser runs from October 4 to October 31 at all Ninety Nine locations.

Charlie Noyes, Ninety Nine Restaurant President, said 100% of the proceeds go to local Boys & Girls Club chapters. Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a national organization which provides after school programs for youth.

“As we have watched our local Boys & Girls Clubs tirelessly support their communities during this challenging time, our team members and guests are honored and excited to be able to continuously donate to the organization, year after year,” said Noyes.

For every $5 donation made, guests will receive a $5 off $25 coupon valid for a future dine in visit or online to go order to use now through November 21. Donations can be made in-person or online.

This is the 24th annual fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club. The Ninety Nine, along with guests, team members and business partners have raised over $5 million for local chapters to-date.

Ninety Nine has several locations in the Capital Region including in Colonie, Clifton Park, Saratoga Springs, and Queensbury.