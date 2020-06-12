Live Now
Nine Pin to open to outdoor diners on Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) Nine Pin Cider opened the doors to their Albany location to outdoor diners at 1 p.m. on Friday. The business was only available for curbside, takeout, delivery, and shipping options during the pandemic.

The cidery will use the additional parking spaces contiguous with its tasting room and patio area to create a ‘cider garden’ for customers. Those looking to go will need to wear a facemask until they are seated and will be required to follow COVID-19 guidelines like social distancing.

