Nine Pin to offer unique, limited batch ciders to ‘serious cider fans’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine Pin Ciderworks is inviting cider fans to join its new Cidermaker’s Cellar membership program. Members will enjoy unique limited batch ciders delivered right to their doorstep, educational materials prepared by founder and cidermaker, Alejandro del Peral, branded glasses, and exclusive access to limited batches.



The Cidermaker’s Cellar gives each member the same ciders that del Peral stores in his own cellar.

Members will receive four shipments of three experimental and limited batch ciders (750 ml Bottles) throughout the year. Each shipment contains one terroir focused cider, one bone dry Rosé cider aged in a different style red wine barrel, and one single variety cider. Also included in each shipment is educational material about the ciders and a branded Cidermaker’s Cellar glass.

Annual membership is $277.78 and available for purchase on Nine Pin Cider’s website.

After each shipment, members get exclusive access to additional inventory online where they can choose their preferred ciders and create their own cider cellar at home.

There are a limited number of spots remaining. The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Jan. 24, before the first shipment on Jan. 25.

