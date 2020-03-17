Nine Pin tasting room offers delivery and takeout

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The tasting room may be closed but Nine Pin Ciderworks is making delivery and takeout available from its location at 929 Broadway in Albany, between 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Pizza and soft pretzels will also be available to order.
Free delivery is available for Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Columbia, Greene, Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties. Minimum delivery purchase is $50 and can be scheduled by calling 518-449-9999.
For more information visit their website.
