ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Nine Pin Cider Works in Albany welcoming their community together Sunday, celebrating father figures near and far with their Dads and Donuts event. While the sweet treats were enjoyed by the families, even those who had to spend the holiday apart could still enjoy a good time reflecting on what dads have done for them.

Cait York is a brand new Capital Region resident and says she has her dad to thank for the fresh start. “He gave me the money to get here. He paid for the moving truck. Kind of helped me do something that I wouldn’t have been able to do on my own,” described York.

Unfortunately, that also means they can’t be together for the holiday, since he’s back in West Virginia. York isn’t the only customer who came to spend time with friends and raise a donut to dads out of reach this Father’s Day. Heimdall Imbert says getting to his dad isn’t as simple as a quick drive.

“Calling my family, my family my dad lives out of the country. I’m spending time with one of my best friends, his wife and their daughter. I’ll be able to celebrate Father’s Day with them,” said Imbert.

Imbert says even a world away, he and his dad make sure to stay up to date and in touch. “Video chat, we send a lot of memes. My dad, for a man who is in his late sixties, is pretty hip with the memes. That’s how we do it,” explained Imbert.

Closer to home, Bar Lead, Lauren Quinn, got a visit from her dad while she was busy serving the community their donuts and cider. “Father’s Day is really special to me just because my dad is the best guy. He actually stopped in today while I was working because I did have to work on Father’s Day,” stated Quinn.

Quinn says that with or without father figures in tow, it’s never a bad day to let them you’re thinking about them. “We’re definitely a big family-friendly place here. A lot of our loyal customers bring their kids all the time so we like to celebrate them,” described Quinn.