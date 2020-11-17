Nine Pin Cider to host virtual pressing party

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine Pin Ciderworks goes virtual with this year’s Pressing Party on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fans will be able to attend the event by visiting ninepincider.com or by going to Nine Pin’s Facebook page.

Co-founder and cider maker Alejandro del Peral will host the event and answer questions about the cider making process from apple to glass.

“Even though we had to pause our ‘anything that can be pressed, will be pressed’ activities this year, make no mistake: we will be pressing New York apples into next year’s Cider Monster batch as scheduled,” said Peral. “Due to the pandemic and with health and safety always in mind, we are changing it up a bit and going virtual for this year’s Pressing Party.”

The annual party will feature a live pressing of 150 varieties of New York apples. Those varieties will craft Nine Pin’s 2020 Cider Monster batch. The 2019 Cider Monster crafted at last year’s Pressing Party is now available at the Nine Pin tasting room and at ninepincider.com. This cider is described as bone dry, complex and tart with an ABV of 6.6%.