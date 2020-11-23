Nine Pin Cider now offered at Stewart’s Shops across NYS

ALBANY/SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine Pin Cider products are now available at Stewart’s Shops across New York State.

This is the first time Nine Pin products can be found at Stewart’s Shops combining two iconic Upstate New York brands. Nine Pin’s cider can be found at each Stewart’s location that features a “Beer Cave” section. Stewart’s customers can choose from the following options:

Signature pack

Light Cider Variety Pack consisting of New York Apple, Lavender Lemon, and Cranberry Orange “Lo-Cal” ciders

“Our customers already know us for our fresh and local offerings; this new partnership with Nine Pin Cider amplifies our commitment to local farms. We anticipate a strong customer response to this quality product line and the timing couldn’t be better with the holidays upon us,” said Gary Dake, president of Stewart’s Shops.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Nine Pin is now available in 134 beer caves across New York,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “Nine Pin’s mission is to support New York agriculture by crafting quality ciders using 100 percent New York apples and we are proud of the exciting synergy created by this collaboration with the Stewart’s brand given its focus on agricultural products that are local.”

“Stewart’s Shops and Nine Pin Cider are two quintessential parts of life here in Upstate New York and we couldn’t be happier to see the two come together,” said Spencer Noakes, co-founder and general manager of Remarkable Liquids. “This partnership is a great opportunity for cider fans to continue supporting our local producers and enjoy the best of what our state has to offer.”

To find your nearest location visit Nine Pin’s website or Stewart’s website.