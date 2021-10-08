Nine Months Since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, investigation and prosecutions continue

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, continue their investigation and the prosecutions of those responsible for the attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of affirming the presidential election results.

It is estimated by the Architect of the Capitol, the attack caused approximately $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building.

Around 650 offenders have arrested in nearly all 50 states. including those charged in both District and Superior Court, Officials said through investigatons which continues to move forward at an unprecedented speed and scale.

The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6 has not, and will not, wane said in a statement.

Of the attacked officials said around 140 police officers were assaulted during the breach on the Capitol, which included about 80 U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Currently the FBI says it is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying more than 350 individuals believed to have committed violent acts on the Capitol grounds, including over 250 who assaulted police officers, and has 18 videos of suspects wanted for violent assaults on federal officers.

Officials said, citizens from around the country have provided more than 200,000 digital media tips, and the FBI continues to request the public’s assistance in identifying individuals.

For images and video of the attackers, please visit the FBI’s wanted Capitol website . Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.