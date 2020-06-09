Nine ducklings rescued from storm drain at Albany Airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- When a contractor at Albany International Airport saw nine baby ducks fall into a storm drain as they were following their mom across a busy road, the contractor called the County Sheriff’s Office at the airport.

The Albany International Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Department responded to the call. Members removed the grate, went into the drain, and were able to rescue eight of the nine ducklings.

A contractor at Albany International Airport saw nine ducklings fall into a storm drain while crossing a busy street with their mom.

The ninth duckling took off through underground piping and was rescued later through a remote manhole cover, a representative from Albany International Airport said.

Members of the Albany International Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Department rescuing nine ducklings from a storm drain.

The ducklings were reunited with their mom, who had been watching the rescue from afar. The duck family then made its way toward the Ann Lee Pond.

LATEST STORIES