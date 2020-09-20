Nine displaced in Canajoharie fire

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine people have been displaced after a multi-family fire in Canajoharie. The blaze started in a on Rock Street home on Saturday morning.

Five of the nine people displaced are adults, the remaining four are children.

The victims are being assisted by the Red Cross, who have provided food, shelter, and clothing as well as financial assistance and emotional support.

