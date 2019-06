WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some local students aren’t graduating from high school empty handed thanks to the Watervliet Housing Authority.

Each year, they pick 50 deserving students to gift a laptop computer as they enter the next phase of life.

The students all live inMulti-Family and Section 8 housing and pledge to go to college for at least one year.

The housing authority has given away 50 laptops in the last 10 years.