Nine businesses under investigation for SNAP fraud in Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several convenience stores in Rensselaer County lost their ability to accept EBT cards as the result of a joint federal , state, county and local investigation into fraud.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says authorities raided seven stores in Troy, and two in East Greenbush. They seized EBT machines and cards, more than $25,000 in cash, business records and untaxed cigarettes.

“This major enforcement action shows that in Rensselaer County we take very seriously the responsibility to provide benefits to those in need without fraud or abuse. We appreciate the strong cooperation of partners from the USDA to police and code enforcement officials in joining to ensure the integrity of these programs,” said McLaughlin.

The nine stores were initially closed and removed from the SNAP program. Four stores remain closed due to code violations.

The investigations were carried out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Special Investigations Unit of the Rensselaer County Department of Social Services, Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department, Troy Police Department, East Greenbush Police Department, Schodack Police Department, New York State Department of Tax and Finance, Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office and City of Troy Code Enforcement Unit.

The locations investigated for alleged SNAP fraud or code violations include: