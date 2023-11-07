TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nina Nichols, Democratic candidate for Troy Mayor, conceded the race.

Nichols ran on a platform for a safer, greener Troy. Nichols thanked her supporters and said she is looking forward to working with Mayor-Elect Carmella Mantello in her current role as a county legislator.

“I would like to congratulate my opponent,” Nichols said. “Who ran a formidable race that reminded us everyday about how passionate we all are about making Troy a better place to live. It was clear from the beginning that voters had a choice between two candidates who share a deep love for this city as well as a deep desire to do everything they can to improve it.”