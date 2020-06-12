Nike joins companies making Juneteenth a holiday

(CNN) — Another corporation has joined the list of those making Juneteenth a company holiday.

Nike is adding June 19 to its list of official paid holidays.

Nike’s CEO made the announcement in a letter to employees Thursday.

The move is just one part of the company plans to acknowledge nationwide demonstrations calling for racial justice.

Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 when Union soldiers announced the news of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas.

The news came more than two years after the proclamation was issued.

