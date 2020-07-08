NIH Launches Network to Test COVID-19 Vaccines and Other Protections

(NEWS 10) – The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has created a clinical trails network to test a variety of vaccines and other prevention methods for COVID-19.

The new network will enroll thousands of volunteers in large-scale clinical trials by merging with four existing clinical trial networks. The network has also developed an extensive community engagement framework to reach out to potential research volunteers.

The formation of the network is part of President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, which has the goal of delivering a vaccine for Coronavirus by January 2021.

You can learn more about the different stages of vaccine research and the new network’s COVID-19 vaccine studies by visiting the official website.