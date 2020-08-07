Nighttime paving project set to begin Thursday on Carmen Road in Guilderland

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road Work Graphic_273456

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to expect alternating lane closures on Carmen Road beginning August 13 for a repaving project.

The NYSDOT says flaggers will be on Carmen Road (Route 146) between Western Ave. (Route 20) and Coons Road and Fuller Station Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work is expected to be completed by September 3.

DOT says the work includes milling the old pavement, repairing damaged and heaved sidewalk panels, a new curb ramp at the intersection with Rainbow Drive, guiderail replacements and cleaning of drainage structures. All work is weather permitting. 

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a person’s driver license. 

For additional travel information, call 511, visit the 511NY website or download the free 511NY mobile app. 

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga