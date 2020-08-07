Nighttime paving project set to begin Thursday on Carmen Road in Guilderland

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to expect alternating lane closures on Carmen Road beginning August 13 for a repaving project.

The NYSDOT says flaggers will be on Carmen Road (Route 146) between Western Ave. (Route 20) and Coons Road and Fuller Station Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work is expected to be completed by September 3.

DOT says the work includes milling the old pavement, repairing damaged and heaved sidewalk panels, a new curb ramp at the intersection with Rainbow Drive, guiderail replacements and cleaning of drainage structures. All work is weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a person’s driver license.

For additional travel information, call 511, visit the 511NY website or download the free 511NY mobile app.

LATEST STORIES