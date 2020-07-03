NFL to play ‘Black National Anthem’ in week one

by: CNN

(CNN) — The NFL plans to play the Black National Anthem before every game in week one of the football season. That is according to a source familiar with the League’s discussions.

The source says, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be played before “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

It starts with the nationally televised first game of the season on September 10.

It will also be played during the full slate of those week one Sunday afternoon games, during Sunday Night Football and during the two ESPN Monday night games.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” was first performed in 1900 by a choir at the segregated Stanton School in Jacksonville, Florida — as part of a celebration of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

