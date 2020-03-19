NFL giving fans free online access to past regular and postseason game broadcasts

(NEXSTAR) — The NFL announced on Wednesday it will offer complimentary access to its NFL Game Pass digital product, giving football fans the opportunity to watch past regular and postseason games.

The product, which is available across various platforms and devices, includes a library of football programming and games from 2009 through 2019.

An NFL press release says that, in addition to games, the service includes “previous seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as ‘Hard Knocks’ and ‘A Football Life,’ and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league’s star players and coaches.”

The NFL also streams full game encores on its website and official YouTube channel. The games will be made available by noon each day.

Sign up for NFL GamePass for free until May 31 in the U.S.

