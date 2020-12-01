Next generation of philanthropists prepare for Giving Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United Way of The Greater Capital Region is looking to millennials this Giving Tuesday to redefine what philanthropy is.

President and CEO Peter Gannon is highlighting nine emerging leaders for its giving Tuesday campaign. The group is tasked with raising $1,000 in a week, many of the participants beating that goal in a day.

“[Millenials have] this reputation of being this self-absorbed generation that’s not generous, that’s not philanthropic. And from our vantage point, that’s not the case,” Gannon said.

This giving Tuesday comes as the IRS announced taxpayers who don’t itemize deductions may take a charitable donation of up to $300 for cash contributions.

“They want to engage differently than our parents wanted to be engaged or even I wanted to be engaged. They want to be active and participating in the solutions,” Gannon said.

With one day of fundraising left, the group has raised a collective $15,000. The group will decide what cause within the United Way to fund with the final total.