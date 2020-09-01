NewsNation premieres on WGN America

(NewsNation/NEWS10) – NewsNation is a nightly three-hour broadcast will air from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (ET) on WGN America, offering fact-based, balanced news coverage in prime-time. The first newscast will begin Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. offering news from across the nation.

NewsNation Now will provide that same level of coverage 24/7 with the NewsNation Now app. We’ll bring you breaking news alerts, livestreaming video and in-depth reporting with the power of Nexstar Media Group’s 5,400 journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country.

How To Watch:

  • DIRECTV – CHANNEL 307
  • DISH – CHANNEL 239
  • SPECTRUM CABLE – CHANNEL 087 or CHANNEL 126

