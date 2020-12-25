Newsfeed Now: Christmas Day Edition

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- It’s Christmas Day! On this special edition of Newsfeed Now, we’re taking a look at stories that bring holiday cheer.

Stories in today’s show:

A LESSON IN HOLIDAY CHEER: Quiet hallways, and empty desks tells the story of a hard reality for many schools. It’s just not the same without students, including at Northeast Elementary in Jackson, Michigan.

To help lift the spirits of their students they knew they had to do something special for when the time comes when kids return again, so they got together to turn their school into a winter wonderland.

For more information, check out the full story from WLNS.

KEEPING THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT BRIGHT: A house in Arkansas draws quite the crowd for their large Christmas display each year. Most people don’t expect the couple stringing the decorations to be in their 90’s.

For more information, check out the full story from FOX16.

STOCKING SURPRISES:

Missouri Slope has been serving the community for 53 years now. It’s a Senior Living and Long Term Health Care facility in the Bismarck, North Dakota.

This year is special indeed and every day the staff at Missouri Slope are making sure tenants feel the Christmas spirit.

For more information, check out the full story from KX News.

‘BEST CHRISTMAS PRESENT EVER’: One Virginia man has already received the gift of a lifetime.

Roy Irvine was adopted at birth in Norfolk, Virginia. He finally met his biological mother after a decades-long search with the help of a DNA kit. It’s a story that started nearly 60 years ago.

For more information, check out the full story from WDHN.

From all of us at Newsfeed Now, Merry Christmas!