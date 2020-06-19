News10’s Chief Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo gets a hair cut

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To the deluge of concerned viewers who call and email our newsroom every dayhere at News10: Cap finally cut his hair.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak