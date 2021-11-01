NEWS10 wins 2 New York Emmy Awards!

(NEWS10) – NEWS10 has won two New York Emmy Awards! The 64th annual New York Emmy Awards was held on October 30 in New York City. Anchor John Gray and photographer Ric Easton took home one award and reporter Anya Tucker and photographer Chris Boehlke took home the other.

Winning Stories:

Bonus Days (News Feature – Light Feature)

John Gray sits down with Brendan who was making sure his pup enjoyed his final days. After Khyber was diagnosed with inoprable cancer the vet thought he may only have days to live. Brendan started posting on Facebook all of the ‘bonus days’ he was able to spend with Khyber, inspiring thousands on social media.

Mrs. Moffitt’s Surprise (Teen – News)

Anya Tucker joins South Glens Falls science teacher Judy Moffitt for a surprise retirement party! Anya was there the moment Mrs. Moffitt realized the celebration was for her. Students, friends and faculty all help send her off after teaching for nearly 30 years!

Congratulations to our New York Emmy winners! You can read the full list of winners on the New York Emmy website.