NEWS10 viewer has giant puffball in Adams backyard

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Check this out. Earlier in the week, NEWS10 shared a video of a giant puffball mushroom growing in Northwest China. It turns out, a woman from Adams, Massachusetts has one of her own puffballs right in her backyard!

NEWS10 got this photo from Nancy Moffett, who shared it after watching the clip posted on Monday.

According to the Mycological Society of San Francisco, puffballs are actually not that uncommon and can grow anywhere where their spores land. Most are safe to eat and blend well with eggs.

Thank you to Nancy for sharing this picture with us!

