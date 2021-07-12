NEWS10 Update: Where does the Capital Region job market stand now?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region has seen countless businesses struggling to hire. Some said they are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, while others are still desperately searching for employees.

“Everybody’s just getting back to their new normal looking for their start for September as the unemployment ends; they all need to go back to work,” Darcy Knapp, Chair for the Albany Job Fair, said. “Their kids are going back to school, and it’s oh God, now we need a job.”

Knapp coordinates the Albany Job Fair three times a year. Currently, they have 70 vendors signed up for the upcoming fair on Wednesday, July 14. Knapp said the response from employers has been overwhelming, and the fair is past sold out, turning employers away.

“They’re just not getting the quality candidates, and for a lot of people, Zoom interviews are hard,” Knapp said.

NEWS10’s Stephanie Rivas reached back out to the employers NEWS10 first told viewers about weeks ago that were struggling with staffing for an update. The Executive Chef of Savoy Taproom, Dean Hillicoss, said things haven’t changed much.

“We’re getting more people that want to interview,” Hillicoss said. “But we need more people to come in that have better qualifications.”

Other employers have found some luck after their story aired on NEWS10 a few weeks ago. Scott McLaughlin, General manager for Spare Time Bowling in Clifton Park, has hired three employees in the past few days.

Rayn Boncie, Founder and Owner of non-profit organization Things of My Very Own, said the story was the “best thing that could have happened to us,” but they are still struggling.

“We were overwhelmed with people wanting to work here, but the problem is again, they weren’t showing up for their interviews,” Boncie said.

Except for Lizzy Clark, mom of 11-month-old Elian. She saw NEWS10’s story about Things of My Very Own’s willingness to hire moms without childcare.

“I had just found out daycare was unaffordable to me. I wasn’t qualifying for daycare assistance through DSS,” Clark said. “I came across this, and it was a no-brainer. It felt like a blessing. It is a blessing.”

Clark was hired as a receptionist for the non-profit and brings Elian to work with her every day, where they are both welcome. Boncie told News10 that she has a message for those seeking employment.

“Now is the time to seek employment,” Boncie said. “Show up for your interview because come September, you’re going to be competing with every other person out there looking for a job.”

Knapp echoed the sentiment and said there is no better time to seek employment in-person at the upcoming job fair.

“You have to start today,” Knapp said. “It’s hard to get a resume in front of a recruiter that actually tells the real story about you as an employee. And really, the face-to-face events are what makes the difference.”

The Albany Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, July 14, at the Latham Holiday Inn from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and no sign-up is required for job seekers.