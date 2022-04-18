ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is partnering with GlennPeter Jewelers to help benefit the people of Ukraine. On Friday, April 22 we will be running a phone bank at the Diamond Centre on Central Avenue to take donations. All of the donations will be given to the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA).

Scan the QR code to donate!

Founded in 1940, the UCCA has been instrumental in helping the Ukrainian-American community generate aid for the people of Ukraine. The organization has been leading efforts to get donations and supplies to the people of Ukraine since Russia’s attack in February. You can scan the QR code on the picture above or head here to learn more about the organization and how you can help.