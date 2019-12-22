NEWS10 staff shares favorite holiday songs

(NEWS10) — With only three days left until Christmas, the NEWS10 staff put together a playlist that is sure to fill you with holiday cheer.

From classics to cultural favorites, our staff’s diverse mix of music is sure to keep your holiday party guests entertained.

WTEN Holiday Favorites

Title of song Artist nameWTEN Employee
1. Carol of the Bells Various versionsLydia Kulbida/ Anchor
2. Let it Be ChristmasAlan JacksonMary Wilson/ Anchor/Reporter
3. Christmas WrappingThe WaitressesJeff Holmes-Hunter/ Digital Reporter
4. El Jolgorio (Wepa,Wepa, Wepa) Alfonso VelezMara Lopez/ Digital Producer
5. White ChristmasBing CrosbyDavid Miner/ News Photographer
6. Wizards in WinterTrans-Siberian OrchestraDon Kline/ Chief Engineer
7. Rockin’ Around the Christmas TreeBrenda LeeMelissa Snyder/ Sales Assistant
8. All I Want for Christmas Mariah CareyDough Haight/ Account Executive
9. The Chanukah Song Adam SandlerSasha Kirsch/ Account Executive
10. Christmas Song (Live at Luther College)Dave Matthews and Tim ReynoldsCole Mead/Broadcast Engineer
11. We Three KingsThe Starlight SongSean Bowerman/ Operations Technician
12. All I Want For Christmas Mariah CareyKaytlyn Kelly
13. White ChristmasBing CrosbyMichael Campbell/Commercial Producer
14. 12 Days of ChristmasBela Fleck and the FleckstonesJay Petrequin/ Digital Reporter
15. Christmas CanonTrans-Siberian OrchestraPaul Lapierre/Broadcast Maintenance Techinician
16. Dominick the Donkey Eriss RobertoSamantha King/Sales Assistant
17. Red Water (Christmas Mourning) Type O NegativeAlex Dantz/IT Systems Engineer
18. Christmas Time is Here KhruangbinDanielle Alred/ Graphic Designer
19. What Christmas Means to Me Stevie WonderRyan Peterson/ Anchor
20. Santa Claus is Coming to TownThe Jackson 5Jessica Silver/ Traffic Director
21. Jingle BellsFrank SinatraRose Padilla/Executive Assistant
22. Have Yourself a Merry Little ChristmasJudy GarlandTracy Santos/Account Executive
23. O Holy NightCeline DionSuzanne Guy/Account Executive

