NEWS10 staff shares favorite holiday songs

(NEWS10) — With only three days left until Christmas, the NEWS10 staff put together a playlist that is sure to fill you with holiday cheer.
From classics to cultural favorites, our staff’s diverse mix of music is sure to keep your holiday party guests entertained.
WTEN Holiday Favorites
|Title of song
|Artist name
|WTEN Employee
|1. Carol of the Bells
|Various versions
|Lydia Kulbida/ Anchor
|2. Let it Be Christmas
|Alan Jackson
|Mary Wilson/ Anchor/Reporter
|3. Christmas Wrapping
|The Waitresses
|Jeff Holmes-Hunter/ Digital Reporter
|4. El Jolgorio (Wepa,Wepa, Wepa)
|Alfonso Velez
|Mara Lopez/ Digital Producer
|5. White Christmas
|Bing Crosby
|David Miner/ News Photographer
|6. Wizards in Winter
|Trans-Siberian Orchestra
|Don Kline/ Chief Engineer
|7. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
|Brenda Lee
|Melissa Snyder/ Sales Assistant
|8. All I Want for Christmas
|Mariah Carey
|Dough Haight/ Account Executive
|9. The Chanukah Song
|Adam Sandler
|Sasha Kirsch/ Account Executive
|10. Christmas Song (Live at Luther College)
|Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds
|Cole Mead/Broadcast Engineer
|11. We Three Kings
|The Starlight Song
|Sean Bowerman/ Operations Technician
|12. All I Want For Christmas
|Mariah Carey
|Kaytlyn Kelly
|13. White Christmas
|Bing Crosby
|Michael Campbell/Commercial Producer
|14. 12 Days of Christmas
|Bela Fleck and the Fleckstones
|Jay Petrequin/ Digital Reporter
|15. Christmas Canon
|Trans-Siberian Orchestra
|Paul Lapierre/Broadcast Maintenance Techinician
|16. Dominick the Donkey
|Eriss Roberto
|Samantha King/Sales Assistant
|17. Red Water (Christmas Mourning)
|Type O Negative
|Alex Dantz/IT Systems Engineer
|18. Christmas Time is Here
|Khruangbin
|Danielle Alred/ Graphic Designer
|19. What Christmas Means to Me
|Stevie Wonder
|Ryan Peterson/ Anchor
|20. Santa Claus is Coming to Town
|The Jackson 5
|Jessica Silver/ Traffic Director
|21. Jingle Bells
|Frank Sinatra
|Rose Padilla/Executive Assistant
|22. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
|Judy Garland
|Tracy Santos/Account Executive
|23. O Holy Night
|Celine Dion
|Suzanne Guy/Account Executive