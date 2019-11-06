NEWS10 samples Dunkin’s new Beyond Sausage Sandwich

(NEWS10) — Dunkin’ dropped off some Beyond Sausage Sandwiches for the morning team to sample.

The new sandwich contains 10 grams of plant-based protein and has 29 percent less total fat and 33 percent less saturated fat than a regular Dunkin’ Sausage, Egg and Cheese on an English muffin.

The company plans to hand out samples to guests who visit Capital Region locations on November 8-9 from 8 to 10 a.m.

“We’re excited to introduce the Beyond Sausage Sandwich nationwide and in doing so, offer an option with fewer calories, less total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium, while delivering more protein and iron than a comparable pork sausage sandwich,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO. “We are excited that everyone who runs on Dunkin’ now has the option to make a delicious plant-based sausage sandwich part of their day.”