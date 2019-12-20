NEWS10 recognized by the Dept. of Defense, NYS Senate and Assembly for their support of veterans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday morning, NEWS10 ABC was awarded the Seven Seals Award by the United States Department of Defense for their continued coverage of veterans.

The Department of Defense presented the award to the station for their support of service men and women, with recognition going to a story recently aired on the ESGR’s Boss Lift program.

Reporter Cassie Hudson and photojournalist Chris Boehlke accepted the award on behalf of the station, which took place in the Assembly Chambers at the New York State Capitol.

The group also received a Proclamation from both the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly, recognizing their support of the United States military.