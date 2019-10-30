NEWS10 Morning Team carves pumpkins with local artist Phil Singer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween is tomorrow! Are the decorations set up yet? How about a little fun for the family this time of the year….

We’re talking about pumpkin carving!

It’s a staple for Halloween and the NEWS10 Morning Team got a lesson on how to become a master pumpkin carver from the master himself, Phil Singer!

The Amsterdam native has been involved with art for over 30 years and his talent and creativity doesn’t seem to have a limit. In years past, he’s created the Incredible Hulk and Gollum from “The Lord of the Rings.”

This time around, from start to finish, Singer created a face with the NEWS10 Logo!

Phil Singer with finished pumpkin

Singer says when it comes to taking your carving skills up a notch, you have to think backwards! If you want something to pop, carve the outer edges of your ideas.

It’s important to know that whether it’s an award-winning pumpkin or not, there is no right or wrong when it comes to carving.

