NEWS10 ABC Sports 5/21

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You may remember Allen Iglesia from Webster. He has a severe feeding disorder, meaning he can only eat three foods. One of those was Wegmans potato bread. When Wegmans announced it would stop selling it, the community rallied together to collect as many loaves as they could.

On Tuesday, Allen and his family sat down with the Wegmans bakery team. The vice president of bakery wanted to help Allen find a new bread that he can eat and enjoy, once the stash of Wegmans brand bread is gone.