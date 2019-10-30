NEWS10 ABC now available as an Amazon Echo ‘Flash Briefing’

(NEWS10) — Alexa, what’s in the news? Attention Amazon Echo owners! You can now get the latest local news and weather from NEWS10 ABC right on your Echo device.

NEWS10 ABC is now available as a “flash briefing” skill in the Alexa Skills store.

The NEWS10 ABC flash briefing is a quick breakdown of the day’s top local stories, national headlines and full Storm Tracker Forecast, all under ten minutes and formatted specifically for audio listening. The briefing is updated every morning, Monday through Friday.

Click here to download the skill.

Here’s how to set up the NEWS10 ABC Flash Briefing on your Echo:

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet

Tap “Settings” or “Customize Alexa”

Tap “Flash Briefing”

Tap “Add Content” and search for “NEWS10 ABC”

Then click the slider to enable the briefing

Alternatively, you can simply say “Alexa, enable NEWS10 ABC Flash Briefing”. Then go to your Alexa app and make sure NEWS10 is at the top of your briefing.

Once you’re all set up, just ask your Amazon Echo, “Alexa, give me my flash briefing,” or “Alexa, What’s in the news?” or any other similar phrase and the NEWS10 ABC Flash Briefing will begin to play.