NEWS10 ABC in the Morning Saying Goodbye to Nicol Lally

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After 12 years of covering news in the Capital Region, Nicol Lally will be leaving NEWS10 to move further east with her family.

Lally has moved from general assignment reporter, to weekend anchor, to traffic anchor, to breaking news anchor. She has done a little of everything and even helped launched the latest traffic program and Digital First initiative.

She will be dearly missed by her colleagues at NEWS10, here are notes from her morning in-studio team.

Morning Anchor Ryan Peterson met Lally when he joined the NEWS10 team five years ago.

Nicol, Nicol, Nicol…WHYYYYYY? Kidding, of course! I could not be happier for you, Jason and the kids. A brand new, exciting adventure awaits you in New Hampshire.

It has been an absolute joy to spend mornings with you over the past 5 years that I’ve been here. You are as brilliant journalist. A fantastic mother and just an overall beautiful human being.

I will miss you terribly. But, as we always say, especially in this little business of ours, it’s not ‘goodbye,’ it’s ‘see ya later!’

Morning Anchor Christina Arangio has worked with Lally throughout her entire NEWS10 career. They became close friends outside of work.

Say it isn’t so!!!! It is hard to believe Nicol won’t be here when I walk in the door each morning anymore. I know we will be checking in on each other, so I’m not saying goodbye but I will miss her so much here at NEWS10ABC.

Nicol has been a part of my family more than 12 years. We both worked nights years ago and were pregnant at the same time with my second child (Luke) and her first child (Ella).

I remember reviewing“tape” – yes, tape, (it was years ago!) looking back at an interview I had done. She was looking at video next to me. We would chat about our assignments and days normally, but this day I would confide in her that Luke would be born with Down Syndrome. She was compassionate and supportive and it was greatly appreciated at a challenging time with so many unknowns.

Little did we know, her Ella would also be born with special needs, both have chromosomal differences and there are plenty of similarities! Ella came first, just 5 days before Luke, both born weeks early, both in the ICU, in different hospitals, though Ella was there longer.

Thank God both of them are doing incredibly well and we are so proud of their accomplishments! Needless to say our kids and all we have experienced with them from health concerns, to early intervention therapies and education hurdles, solidified our bond as friends, coworkers & moms.

I’ll always remember how honored we were to run with the Special Olympics torch in Albany for the New York State summer games back in 2015!

Years ago, Nicol started an awesome blog I know has helped other special needs moms, about her life with Ella. It was called “For the love of Pnut” and I was shocked when she mentioned me in one of her entries about 9 years ago! I was so touched by her kind words.

I share this now, because the truth is, Nicol has been there every bit as much for me! She has given me that comfort, right back. Beyond the world of special needs as the years went on and family health challenges kept me busier than ever, Nicol was always there to lend an ear, a shoulder to cry on and had countless words of encouragement. She’s still there for me and I hope she knows that even though we won’t be in the same studio I’ll be there for her. I’m only a text away and I’ll always be cheering her, Ella and the whole family on!

I thank her for the friendship, the great advice (Nicol was the first to turn me on to online grocery shopping – what a timesaver!), some great gift ideas for the kids, new gadgets and recipes to try, even the best case for my new smartphone. She’s always up on the newest thing!

I should also mention Nicol is incredibly organized which only makes sense! How else would she be able to juggle these crazy overnight hours, a demanding work schedule, 3 young children, one with special needs, all the trips to Boston Children’s Hospital, the countless doctor appointments, school, the sports practices & games for the kids and being a devoted hockey mom, figure skating with Ella, and cheerleader for the Union College team her husband coached for?! (Formally Union, now Dartmouth in New Hampshire – the reason the family is moving).











.I want to thank Nicol for giving her all here at NEWS10ABC. I know how much she cares about what we put on the air. In the field reporting and on the desk anchoring, she’s always done such a great job for us, giving 150 percent! She’s worked hard on special reports and in every aspect of the job and it has been appreciated! We could always count on her, her very strong news judgement and her hustle in the field and in the studio monitoring breaking news and most recently, traffic too.

I will definitely miss anchoring together, chatting it up on the set and sharing plenty of laughs! I’ll miss her quick wit on the set, her sense of humor and her talent in keeping our viewers engaged and ALWAYS keeping it relatable for viewers.

Now here’s to a new adventure for this great mom, co-worker, and friend as she focuses on family with this move for her husband’s career. Whatever comes next, I know she will succeed! In the meantime, I hope she finally gets a little more sleep! She’s earned it! ❤️😀

