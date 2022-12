ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Before we step into the New Year, we’re looking back at the past year and laughing at some of the funniest moments brought to you by our NEWS10 ABC team. From what happens between commercial breaks to Matt Mackie’s antics in the field, here’s a highlight reel of the funniest live moments from 2022.

Thank you to everyone at home for watching, tweeting and sharing these funny moments with NEWS10! Happy New Year!