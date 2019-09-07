News 10 Three Stars of the Night

TAL ABYAD, Syria (AP) — U.S. flags fluttered on the back of coalition armored vehicles as they whizzed past tiny hamlets in northeastern Syria. Once part of the sprawling territories controlled by the Islamic State group, the areas are now under threat of an attack from Turkey, which considers these villages' liberators, the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish-led forces, to be terrorists.

To forestall violence between its two allies along the border it has helped clear of IS militants, Washington has upped its involvement in this part of Syria.