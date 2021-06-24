Newer North Creek businesses bloom, not suffer, through and beyond pandemic

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the winter, North Creek and Johnsburg are a haven for ski and snowboard enthusiasts heading to visit Gore Mountain. In the summer, it’s white water rafting and hiking that keep them coming.

And some of the people welcoming them have shifted around.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan says that many of the restaurants, hotels and attractions in North Creek are either fairly new, or have changed hands in a significant way in recent years. Those ways, by and large, have kept them going through the COVID-19 pandemic.

A great example is the Phoenix Inn, which owner and operator Diana Espalza bought in December of 2019. She says that the pandemic was, of course, unforeseen, but actually a boon.

Specifically, it helped her fix the roof that she had been warned about by locals when she bought the former Copperfield Inn, long in need of repair.

After a winter and spring of fixing the roof, the geothermal heat and other issues along the way, the hotel and restaurant opened last summer, and has been welcomed into the community with open arms. And as the pandemic dies down, the business is flowing regardless of the season.

Some of that business comes from Revolution Rail Co., across the street. There, it’s not a business that’s changed hands, but rather a railway.

The company hosts guided bike-style pedal rides across lengths of the former Saratoga/North Creek Railway, which have grown since 2017, enough so that the owners now lave locations in New Jersey and Colorado as well.

Hogan is also looking to add to the artistic side of the community. Glassblower Gregory Tomb held a five-week glass workshop series in North Creek last year, and this time he’ll be in town through the whole summer.

This week, the North Creek Farmer’s Market started up, and this weekend Gore Mountain will begin using its lifts to carry visitors to enjoy trails at the mountaintop.