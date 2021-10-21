Newburgh man arrested on child sex abuse charges

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Newburgh man has been arrested on child sex abuse charges. New York State Police said they arrested Rudy Rodriguez, 40, on October 19.

Police said the incident occurred at an unlicensed daycare in Newburgh. Rodriguez has been charged with sex abuse in the first degree (felony) and endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor).

Rodriguez was processed in Montgomery and remanded to Orange County Jail before his arraignment in Newburgh City Court. He was released on $5,000 cash bail.

Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Rodriguez to contact the Orange County Child Abuse Unit at 845-344-5300.