Newborn Rensselaer County twins recover from COVID-19

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A pair of twins who caught COVID-19 at three-days-old have “recovered and been cleared,” Rensselaer County officials announced on Sunday. The twins are both the county’s youngest recorded cases and recoveries.

Along with the twins, 50 other residents also recovered from the virus. There have now been 6,903 confirmed recoveries in Rensselaer County so far.

A further 43 cases were also confirmed, taking the number of active cases to 1,671. Of the current active cases, 40 require hospital treatment, including five who are being treated in the ICU.