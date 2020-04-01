Newborn dies of coronavirus in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A newborn baby from Hartford has become Connecticut’s first infant coronavirus-related death.
Gov. Ned Lamont says the unresponsive newborn, at just under 7-weeks-old, was taken to the hospital late last week and could not be revived.
The child was then tested for COVID-19, and on Tuesday night, officials received the positive results.
“This is absolutely heartbreaking,” Lamont said in a tweet. “We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19.”
He says this unfortunate circumstance should remind residents about the severity of the virus and for them to stay home while practicing social distancing.
“Our hearts break for that family,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin added. “Our prayers are with the families of all of those who have lost loved ones and all of those affected by the ongoing epidemic.”
So far, 85 people have died of coronavirus in the state.
