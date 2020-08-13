New York’s senators secure over $5 million in funding for firefighters

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Thursday that they had secured over $5 million in funding for firefighters across the state.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The money is for PPE, training, and other supplies for the firefighters.

“From the peak of the pandemic to normal times, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous firefighters deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs. I’ve fought my whole career to bring more federal resources to support our heroic firefighters, and I’m proud to deliver this funding so New York’s fire departments have the critical PPE, training, and support they need to stay safe as they keep New Yorkers safe during the pandemic.”

“New York State’s brave essential workers have dedicated their lives to protecting our communities throughout the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Senator Gillibrand. “As our communities reopen, we must ensure firefighters have the necessary PPE and equipment needed to respond to emergencies safely. I am proud to fight for New York’s firefighters and will continue working to ensure first responders are protected when they enter the line of duty.”

Below is the entire list of agencies that are receiving funding:

Western Region

Aurora Colden Fire District No 6 – West Falls, NY $168,164.76 Town of West Seneca – West Seneca, NY $153,270.48 Village of Warsaw – Warsaw, NY $9,514.29 City of Dunkirk – Dunkirk, NY $155,304.76 Village of Falconer – Falconer, NY $125,238.10 City of Lockport – Lockport, NY $96,468.35 Olcott Fire Co Inc – Olcott, NY $40,471.43 Farmersville Fire Department – Farmersville Station, NY $97,268.57 Town of Batavia Fire Department, Inc. – Batavia, NY $57,132.38 Village of Springville – Springville, NY $4,857.14

Southern Tier Region

City of Cortland- Cortland, NY $32,380.95 City of Ithaca – Ithaca, NY $36,981.82 Virgil Fire District – Cortland, NY $47,619.05 Village of Freeville – Freeville, NY $106,285.71 Millport Volunteer Fire Company -Millport, NY $53,333.33

Capital Region

Niagara Engine Company No. 6, Inc. – Schoharie, NY $91,428.57 Speigletown Fire District – Troy, NY $28,000.00 Red Rock Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. – East Chatham, NY $220,819.05

Hudson Valley Region

Village of Larchmont – Larchmont, NY $17,714.29 Village of Spring Valley – Spring Valley, NY $4,110.59 Fairview Fire District – Poughkeepsie, NY $104,761.90 Ulster Fire District #1 – Kingston, NY $110,564.76

Central Region

City of Little Falls – Little Falls, NY $114,285.71 New Haven Volunteer Fire Corporation – New Haven, NY $37,619.05 Morrisville Fire District – Morrisville, NY(Vehicle Acquistion) $642,857.14 Preble Volunteer Fire Department – Preble, NY $82,666.67 Lake Delta Volunteer Fire Department – Rome, NY $94,761.90 Sennett Fire Department – Auburn, NY $114,190.48 Village of West Winfield – West Winfield, NY $10,494.20 Deansboro Fire District – Deansboro, NY $80,942.86 Village of Sherburne – Sherburne, NY $91,650.48 South Onondaga Fire Department, Inc. – Nedrow, NY $135,809.52 Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation – Fulton, NY $47,619.05 Liverpool Fire Department, Inc. – Liverpool, NY $721,454.55

Finger Lakes Region

Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. – Canandaigua, NY $23,604.76 Penfield Fire District – Penfield, NY $319,545.45

North Country Region

Village of Rouses Point – Rouses Point, NY $180,000.00 Town of Adams – Adams, NY $488,095.24

Long Island Region

Montauk Fire District – Montauk, NY $106,371.43 Floral Park Centre Fire Co Inc – Floral Park, NY $49,714.29 Atlantic Steamer Fire Company Number One – Oyster Bay, NY $214,761.90 Jamesport Fire District – Jamesport, NY $89,047.62 Village of Saltaire, Bay Shore, NY $101,428.57 Brookhaven Fire District – Brookhaven, NY $446,818.18 Lido And Point Lookout Fire District – Point Lookout, NY $21,105.71

