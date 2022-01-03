New York’s Redistricting Commission submits maps to legislature

by: Sarah Darmanjian

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) has faced an uphill challenge since 2020. They went months without funding and continued to experience delays throughout 2021.

After a tumultuous year and a half, five commissioners said they have submitted the IRC’s plan to legislature they said Monday, albeit they said without the other commissioners. Commissioners Ross Brady, John Conway, Jack Martins, Charles Nesbitt, and Willis Stephen said half of its members “walked away” from the process after agreeing to use maps submitted in September as a baseline.

“They advised the Commission that they would no longer participate in any further discussions regarding the maps that had been substantially completed, presented a unilaterally prepared, partisan map in its stead, and further advised that they would only negotiate on their newly presented partisan maps,” IRC members said in a statement.

Read the statement released by Commissioners Brady, Conway, Martins, Nesbitt, and Stephens below:

IRC-letter-Jan-3Download

